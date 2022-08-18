SMK Sacred Heart Sibu continues academic excellence in STPM

SIBU (Aug 18): SMK Sacred Heart Sibu, regarded as among the best secondary schools in Sarawak, continues to stamp its mark in academic excellence as it has registered a school average grade (GPS) of 3.23 in Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination last year.

In the result released today, Bryan Lim Kien Seng made the school proud when he obtained 5As.

The result also showed 26 students of the school obtaining 4As, 16 students with 3As and 17 students with 2As.

The school also achieved 100 per cent pass in STPM 2021.

For the record, SMK Sacred Heart was recognised as the nation’s best school in terms of STPM results for 2016 and 2017.

SMK Sacred Heart principal David Teo praised all students for making the school proud.

“Your hard work has not only paid off but also served as an excellent example for all your junior students to follow your footsteps.

“Continue to strive hard and achieve great successes in all your future undertakings but never forget your alma mater which has provided you such great academic opportunities to shine your brightest,” he said.

Teo’s text of speech was read out by the school’s senior assistant for Form 6, Lai May Ging.

In his remarks earlier, chairman of Sacred Heart Secondary School Board of Management, Right Reverend Bishop Joseph Hii, praised students for upholding the glory of Sacred Heart as one of the most remarkable STPM schools in the nation.

“The mission of Sacred Heart Secondary School has always been to stay committed to education, which covers both personal and societal transformation,” said Hii.

Also present at the STPM 2021 results presentation ceremony were vice secretary of the school Board of Management Yong King Sung, who is also president of Sacred Heart Old Students Association (Shosa), and vice-chairman of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association, Dr Lewis Ling.