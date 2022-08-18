S’wak CP: Sg Tujuh ICQS should be installed with CCTVs

MIRI (Aug 18): Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri has proposed that the Sungai Tujoh Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here be installed with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to further improve its security.

“When we look at the facilities and operations here a few things need to be added and given priority, and these include CCTVs.

“We have discussed this and we shall bring it to the relevant authorities,” he told reporters during a working visit to the complex yesterday, adding that the visit was to oversee the operation since the reopening of Brunei’s border on Aug 1.

“I have listened to the briefing on the operation process from the Immigration Department and discussed with officials from several departments including Customs, Agriculture and Health.

“I am satisfied with the operation of the Sungai Tujoh ICQS.

“The police, as security enforcers, in this area, will continue to provide solid support to these agencies to ensure that the cross-border journey runs without any untoward incident,” he added.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu as well as officers from the Immigration Department, Customs Department and other agencies responsible for managing the Sungai Tujoh ICQS operation were among those present.