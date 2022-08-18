S’wak’s anti-hopping law to be decided before Nov DUN sitting

KUCHING (Aug 18): The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) will decide on the implementation of its anti-hopping law before the next sitting, said Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar.

He said there is no need for an Anti-Party Hopping Bill to be tabled in the next sitting, which is expected to be in November.

“No need as the date is quite far off. We will resolve the matter in the near future, but it won’t be until November.

“I know certain parties have raised Article 71(7) but in fact, it is Article 71(7)(a). We will make a decision on this soon,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the state-level Parliamentary and DUN Tour Series: Key Findings of Malaysia Census 2020 and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 2021 here today.

He was asked to comment on whether the Anti-Party Hopping Bill will be tabled in the next DUN Sitting.

The Dewan Rakyat had passed the Anti-Party Hopping Bill on July 28 by making amendments to the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) 2022 on Provisions Preventing Members of Parliament from Switching Parties.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Aug 6 said that the State Attorney-General’s (AG) Chambers will study existing anti-party hopping provisions in the Sarawak Constitution first before being implemented to ensure that they are in line with the recently amended Federal Constitution.

“If there are weaknesses or some ‘grey’ areas (in the current provisions in the state constitution), we will ask the State AG Chamber to look into it so that the laws are aligned with the recently amended Federal Constitution.

“The moment we have concluded our studies and the recommendations are given by the state AG’s chambers, if we need to amend the state constitution, then we will amend it. It all depends on the situation,” he said.