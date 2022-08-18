Train accident caused by human error

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 18): Human error was the cause of the collision between a train and two vehicles in Kepayan on Thursday afternoon, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung Moktar when commenting on the accident, said investigations revealed that the guard at the Lintas Kepayan (Kota Kinabalu International Airport flyover) level crossing was not present resulting in the safety boom not lowered and the siren warning road users of the approaching train was not sounded.

“The state Railway Department will be conducting a more in-depth investigation into the accident. The department will also ensure that all information such as ‘line-clear order’ will be disseminated accurately and clearly to all level crossing guards and they will be at their posts when on duty,” he said.

Bung Moktar who is also Works Minister, disclosed that as a preventive measure, the Railway Department will be installing CCTV on all its locomotives to record the movement of the trains.

“The CCTV can record any untoward incidents and also the presence of all Railway Department personnel on duty during the service operation,” he said.

Monitoring and coordination of the state Railway Department will be expedited to ensure all operational standard operating procedures can be better regulated in the future, he said.

According to him, the train was travelling from Beaufort to Kota Kinabalu and had departed the station an hour late.

“It was supposed to depart at 11am but only left the station at noon. When it arrived at the Kinarut station, the ‘line-clear order’ to continue its journey to Kota Kinabalu was given by the station master to the train driver after confirming that all level crossing guards were at their posts.

“However when the train approached the Lintas Kepayan level crossing, the guard was nowhere to be seen. The siren was not sounded and the safety boom not lowered resulting in the accident,” Bung Moktar said.

He said that there were about 70 passengers on the train at the time of the accident. None were injured.

The drivers of the four-wheel-drive and lorry also escaped unhurt. They were heading towards the direction of the airport.

The incident caused an hour-long traffic jam.

Kota Kinabalu OCPD Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said police were still investigating the accident.

The train driver and the drivers of the two vehicles will be called to help with the investigation.