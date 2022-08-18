Uphold spirit of working together, says Pairin

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 18): The newly-installed Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) central committee members (CCM) have been reminded to uphold the spirit of “mogitatabang”.

The working together spirit, said its president Huguan Siou Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, is important to pave the way to the association’s new era.

“Each of us have our respective role and position in the association but most importantly, we are in a team,” he said during the installation ceremony of KDCA CCM recently.

“And as a team, we have to accept the fact that we have to cooperate in administering our organisation.

“We have to practise ‘mogitatabang’ as what had been taught and passed down by our ancestors.

“This is important to face big challenges, especially from the modern world, that could deviate us towards a negative direction which may make us forget our role in the society and KDCA.

“We have charted our journey for a long time, and we have not reached our destination – we have not yet achieved a satisfactory level albeit obtaining several achievements before.”

He said the CCM has a huge and heavy responsibility in driving the association forward.

“I hope we can accept these responsibilities with a strong, committed and dedicated heart as well as work together to find better and more effective ways than before.

“Let’s start this new era with a capable CCM. I am pleased that you (CCM) accept this responsibility and I am also pleased to see that you are ready to bring progress into the association.

“I urge everyone to think of new ways so that our community through KDCA will have a better and meaningful future as well as to bring changes that could further highlight the abilities of the young generation,” he added.

With the new era, Pairin said KDCA needs to adopt a more serious attitude in helping the community.

“Each of us have our own hope and ideas but we must work together and be more creative in our journey forward.

“I know it is easier said than done … there will always be challenges in our lives but we need to start a new era of KDCA with more creative ideas so that our aspirations can become a story that we can be proud of.”

To this end, he has high hopes on the newly-installed committee members.

“Let’s solidify our cooperation so that we can bring changes to our community,” he said.

Pairin also reminded the committee members to plan and strive beyond their 2022-2025 term.

“You (committee members) must continue your efforts that can really bring changes beyond 2025 as we want to achieve a more effective organisation.”

More than 40 central committee members took their oath in the ceremony, including deputy presidents Datuk Seri Dr Clarence Bongkos Malakun, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Datuk Jahid Jahim.

After the installation ceremony, the attendees celebrated Pairin’s 82nd birthday.