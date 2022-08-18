Voon: Article 17(7) of Sarawak Constitution on party hopping valid

KUCHING (Aug 18): Article 17(7) of the Sarawak Constitution in regards to prohibiting members of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to party-hop has been a good law from the time it was passed in 1994 by the DUN, lawyer Voon Lee Shan said.

“It is considered the anti-hopping law against YBs (members of DUN) and is constitutional or valid.

“The passing of the recent Constitution Amendment Bill did not say Article 17(7) of Sarawak Constitution is void,” he said when commenting on the recent Federal Court ruling that the anti-party hopping law (AHL) enacted by the Penang government was valid and did not go against the Federal Constitution.

Voon, who is Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president and former Batu Lintang assemblyman, agreed that the Sarawak AHL mirrored that of Penang’s.

The Sarawak AHL is a good law as it never contravened Article 10 of the Federal Constitution (on freedom of association) but it was never brought up or tested in court, he said.

“The fact not many have heard of this Sarawak AHL is because of law of publicity and because as recalled by me, no one so far has hopped,” he explained.

He however believes that clause 7 of Article 17 of the State Constitution still needs to be amended because at the moment, it says that a state assemblyman can still hop and there is no need to vacate his seat unless, soon after he is elected, a letter is sent by the assemblyman to the DUN Speaker in which he gives an undertaking that he will not hop or resign from the party for which he stood or which he belonged to, when he was elected to the DUN.

If there is no such letter to the Speaker, the assemblyman can then hop, leave or switch from his party to another party, Voon explained.

Therefore, he added, the DUN should amend the law to include criminal penalties to those who betrayed the trust of the voters.

There should also be compensation allowed by the law to the party from where he jumped, Voon suggested.

“Our Article 17(7) more or less (is the) same as Penang’s. Before the Penang case, Kelantan AHL case was (also) good law,” he said.

Previously, the Federal Court ruled that the Kelantan AHL had contravened Article 10 of the Federal Constitution (in regards to freedom of association) but the ruling was overruled following the ruling on the recent Penang AHL case.

Voon claimed that he did not see any conflict between Article 17(7) of the State Constitution and Article 10 of the Federal Constitution concerning right of association.

“You (the YB) chose to be associated with the political party of your choice and stood in elections under the party, you should not deny the party its rights to demand you to vacate the seat you won on the party ticket,” he said.

Even without Article 17(7) of the Sarawak Constitution, the state assemblyman still cannot party hop because Article 10(c) is breached once he jumps, he argued.

“This is because you (the YB) chose to be associated with the party and used the party for the purpose of your election,” he reasoned.

As it stands now, Article 17 of the Sarawak Constitution bears the following clauses:

(6) A person who resigns his membership of the Dewan Undangan Negeri of this State or the Legislative Assembly of any other State, shall, for a period of five years beginning with the date on which his resignation takes effect, be disqualified from being a member of the Dewan Undangan Negeri of this State.

(7)(a) Any person who has voluntarily given an undertaking to the Speaker in writing that he will not resign his membership from the political party for which he stood or to which he belonged when he is elected to the Dewan Undangan Negeri, shall, if he resigns from the political party after being elected, be disqualified in the interest of public integrity and morality from continuing to be a member of the Dewan Undangan Negeri with effect from the date he resigned from the political party.

(b) For the avoidance of any doubt, it is hereby declared that this clause shall not be taken as imposing restrictions on any person from becoming a member of any political party, permanently or otherwise.

On Aug 3, 2022 in Kuala Lumpur the Federal Court ruled that the Penang AHL was valid and did not go against the Federal Constitution.

A seven-member bench of the Federal Court led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat ruled that Article 14A passed by the Penang state assembly in 2012 was consistent with Article 10(1)(c) of the Federal Constitution.

She said the previous decision made by the Supreme Court in the Datuk Nordin Salleh case, where the Kelantan AHL had been declared null and void, had since been overruled by the Federal Court.