272 Covid-19 cases reported in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 19): Sabah recorded 272 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 10.60 per cent of positivity rate from 2,678 samples tested.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said although the number of samples was lower compared to 3,088 on Thursday, but the positivity rate was higher.

“The total number of samples tested today was 2,678, significantly lower than yesterday’s 3,088.

“The much lower number of samples should result in a much lower number of positive cases, but today’s positivity rate is 10.60 per cent, higher than yesterday’s 10.04 per cent.

“However, although today’s positivity rate is higher than yesterday, the number of new infections has not changed much,” he added.

The city centre which recorded triple digit infections on Thursday recorded a decrease in new cases with only 71 (-34).

Meanwhile, Sandakan recorded more number with 45 cases (+9), Penampang remained with 26 cases, Tawau 21 (-4), Papar 17 (-5), Tuaran 17 cases (-3) and Lahad Datu 16 cases (+9).

A total of 13 districts recorded single-digit new infections including Putatan (three cases) which previously recorded double-digit cases (15).

Seven districts did not record any new infections in the past 24 hours.

From the total 272 cases recorded on Friday, 267 are in Category 1 and Category 2, one in Category 3 and four in Category 4.