All square for Sabah, Sarawak in bowling junior circuit

KUCHING (Aug 19): Sabah and Sarawak shared spoils when they each captured three titles at the Sarawak Leg of the Sportexcel-NSC-Milo-MTBC Junior Circuit that ended at Megalanes Sarawak, Batu Kawa on Wednesday.

Marcos Chang Hao Hong delivered the Boys Open title for Sarawak after he beat teammate Mohd Aniq Zulhilmi Muhammad Fadzell 200-158 in the stepladder final.

Finishing third and fourth were Brendon Liew Tze Vui of Sabah and and Sarawak’s Bernard Wong Chee Wan.

The Boys Graded stepladder final saw Ahmaddin Rejab Zaini edging Muhammad Isyrad Iqbal Ramadhan 191-182 in an all-Sarawak final for the title, while Mohd Iman Hareez Mohamad Nizam and Cornelius Aldheim Sajat of Sabah ended up in third and fourth place.

Sabah’s girl power was obvious when they bagged the Open and Graded titles through Chloe Ho Rui Zhi who beat Sarawak’s Andrea Tan Tze Shuen 188-143 and Nur Jeehan Iezzaty Suffian who edged Sarawak’s Nur Amylda Natasha Jemat Zaidil 188-185 respectively.

The Girls Open third and fourth positions went to Sarawak’s Nur Aleeya Syakirah Awang Ali and Nurul Amirah Amirul while Khairena Fatiha Abdul Latif and Claudia Kumang Kason finished third and fourth in the Girls Graded.

Meanwhile, in the U12 categories that ended on Tuesday, Sarawak’s Joses Ivan Tony bagged the Boys U12 title after he felled 2,281 pins over 12 games to finish 84 pins ahead of Sabah’s Muhammad Zaki Abdul Rahman while Alvin Voon Dong Cheng from Sarawak was third with 1,932 pins.

Joses also won the High Score game with 228 pins.

In fourth to eighth positions were Tristen Lee Yan Wai of Sabah with 1,883 pins, Sarawak’s Gerald Ethan Tony with 1,732 pins, Mohammad Danish Hakim Fadzilah @ Fadzil of Sabah with 1,659 pins, Sarawak’s Vayden See Jun Hung with 1,594 pins and Darren Chai Yew Hong from Sarawak with 1,551 pins respectively.

The Girls U12 competition saw Natalie Chong Yi Wen of Sabah emerging as the champion after she registered 1,966 pins while Sarawak’s Nur Fathi Fatihah Mohammad Zakry and Anathaca Gadding John Lon were second and third with scores of 1,781 pins and 1,672 pins.

Natalie also posted the highest score of 193 pins.

Those finishing in fourth to eighth spots were Miasara Adawiyah Saiful of Sabah (1,672), Sarawak’s Tantiana Marissa Ramulo (1,529), Arwynn Galleina Arthur Ray (1,409) from Sarawak, Valencia Tova Anthony of Sabah (1,398), and Lynette Ho Kang Ling of Sabah (1,349) respectively.

The top two bowlers from each category with accumulated ranking points collected from the Sabah and Sarawak Legs will qualify for the Grand Prix Final later this year.

A total of 108 bowlers, 62 of whom were from Sarawak, took part in the competition hosted by the Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association of Sarawak (Abas).

Abas deputy president Shaifulbahri Shukri and vice president Robert Lu Nam Min gave away the prizes.