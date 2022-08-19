Awg Tengah leads energy delegates on visit to PM

BINTULU (Aug 19): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan led a Sarawak government delegation on a visit to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya yesterday.

A press statement from the Deputy Premier’s Office said the visit to brief the Prime Minister on Sarawak’s business in renewable energy sector within Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) including several projects planned by Sarawak in the energy sector with Asean countries such as Singapore and Indonesia

Awang Tengah requested support from Ismail Sabri for these projects to be brought to the discussion level between the governments of Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

Discussion also included Sarawak’s role in fulfilling Malaysia’s commitments in the Asean Power Grid Agreement signed in 2007.

Among the delegates were Deputy Minister of Energy & Environmental Sustainability Sarawak Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Sarawak Energy Group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili, Sarawak Economic Planning Unit director Datu Dr Mohammed Abdullah Zaidel, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) advisor Dato Naroden Majais and Deputy State Attorney General Saferi Ali.