Batu Niah farmer convicted of assaulting, threatening to kill wife over affair

KUCHING (Aug 19): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a farmer to two weeks’ jail and fined him a total of RM2,000 fine for assaulting his wife and threatening to kill her.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Anthony Seli Satan, 26, from Batu Niah on his own guilty plea to two charges.

According to the first charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code, Anthony voluntarily caused hurt against his 19-year-old wife.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to one year and a fine of up to RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

For this offence, Anthony was sentenced to two weeks’ jail and fined RM1,000 in default two weeks’ jail.

The second charge of criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum seven years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

For threatening to kill his wife, he was fined RM1,000 in default two weeks’ jail.

Both offences were committed around 2am on Aug 15, 2022, in a room of a budget hotel in Kota Sentosa here.

According to the facts of the case, Anthony hit the victim’s right arm, slapped her face, and pressed down on her chest after he read WhatsApp text messages between his wife and her lover.

When she failed to explain or reveal her lover’s identity, he threatened to kill her by saying “Mun aku dapat tahu, mati kau dengan dia aku cedera lagi teruk” (If I find out, you and he will die — I will hurt you even worse).

Fearing for her safety, the victim lodged a police report and was brought to Sarawak General Hospital.

Anthony was arrested on the same day.

The doctor’s report revealed that the victim suffered a contusion wound on her right arm and soft tissue injuries on her face and chest.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Anthony was unrepresented by counsel.