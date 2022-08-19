Bomba Sarawak director: Letter to Indonesia stresses advocacy of preventing open-burning

KUCHING (Aug 19): A letter of objection has been forwarded to the Indonesian Embassy as an effort to curb the increase of hotspots in the country.

In stating this, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak director Datu Khiruddin Drahman said the move reflected the department’s advocacy of prevention of open-burning so that the hotspots would not lead to haze.

“Based on satellite reports from the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), there are many hotspots detected in Indonesia.

“In Sarawak, we also have a total of nine hotspots reported last week.

“Alhamdullilah, so far the state does not have any hotspots; however, the hotspots are still detected in Indonesia.

“This is a part of our advocacy effort so that Indonesia can take measures to prevent the increase of hotspots in the country,” he said when met by reporters after attending a press conference on ‘Children Fire Safety Champion Programme – Safe and Alert’ at Farley Mile 6 here today.

According to Khiruddin, seven of the nine hotspots detected in the state were detected in Sri Aman, with the rest detected over northern Sarawak.

He said the hotspots were caused by bushfires and open-burning of paddy fields.

Khiruddin also said although permits had been issued to allow open-burning in Sarawak, he called for a temporary halt in view of the hotspot situation.