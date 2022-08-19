Curtin students launch ‘MyCleanCity’ mobile app

MIRI (Aug 19): The team behind Smart World Sustainability (SWS), a student-run project at Curtin University Malaysia promoting environmental sustainability, recently launched its newly-developed ‘MyCleanCity’ mobile application.

A press release from the university said the app was designed to enable more efficient solid waste management here.

“The key goal of the SWS project is to transform the way our community manages solid waste to ensure environmental sustainability and cleanliness, as well as promote recycling and a circular economy.

“This mobile application will help accelerate the process considerably,” said project vice-leader Rebekah Min Majoy.

She said the development of ‘MyCleanCity’ stemmed from the SWS’ smart waste management project, which started in September 2020.

It has garnered support from the Miri City Council (MCC), local recycling centres, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“The mobile application and smart (electronic) bins are the technological components of the smart waste management system designed to digitally manage the process of collecting recyclable wastes such as plastic, paper, and metal and sending them to recycling centres for recycling.

“The mobile app is therefore an extension of the waste management system that would allow users to manage solid wastes more efficiently, digitally, and in real time,” said Rebekah.

She added that development work by the team of students, who are all digital creators, innovators, and marketers, started in March last year.

“We are in the final stages of perfecting the smart bins and integrating them with other technological assets. The entire system is set for full-scale implementation soon, starting with academic institutions and business centres in the city,” said Rebekah.

The SWS project is run by engineering and business students of Curtin Malaysia with support and guidance from academic staff of its Faculty of Engineering and Science.

Since its inception in 2020, the project team has been working within the university and in collaboration with community stakeholders to transform the conventional waste management system in Miri into a high-performing sustainable and responsible waste management system through digital technology.