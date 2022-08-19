Daniel Chew scores 5As as SMK Green Road records CGPA of 3.12

KUCHING (Aug 19): SMK Green Road Kuching continued to produce excellent academic results when it recorded the best ever Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.12 since 2013 in the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) exam 2021.

In 2021 the CGPA was 3.05 and it was 2.64 in 2013.

Out of the 180 candidates who sat for the STPM exam, one student obtained 5As, 12 obtained 4As and 27 also obtained As while 50 students achieved CGPA of 3.5 and above.

“This is indeed a great achievement for SMK Green Road and the best ever STPM results of the school since 2013.

“I am sure that we will work very hard again this year to either maintain this achievement if not better it,” SMK Green Road principal Dr Nazamud-din Alias told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“I would like to congratulate the students, all the teachers and the parents for their hard work to achieve this excellent result,” he added.

Top achiever Daniel Chew Zhong Yang, who was extremely delighted with the 5As he obtained in General Studies, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology as he only expected to get 4As, believed that studying smart was key to his excellent result in STPM.

“I will normally apply certain proven strategies to my studies and studying smart is utilising the concept of actively recording things that I have read and asking myself questions and making sure that I understand the topics first.

“If you do not know how to do the questions, you try to refer to the answers and learn from the answers and not just copy them,” he said.

“Actually I really worked very hard for almost two years and put in the efforts like going to tuition most of the time, revising lessons, and listening carefully to the teachers.

“Basically if I face any problem in my studies, I will of course talk to my teachers or surf the Internet for answers and solutions,” added Daniel.

“I would like to thank my parents for their constant support and also my teachers for their passion, patience and dedication as well as my friends because sometimes when I did not come to school, I would ask them about the homework and what I had missed,” he said.

Daniel said he is currently applying for a course in Mechanical Engineering in University Malaya (UM) as his first choice.

To Olivia Chin Yi Ning who obtained 4As (General Studies, Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry), the most important thing was to continue to work hard and stay humble.

“We often had study groups together and when we did not understand something we just asked the teacher questions and that was actively learning things and also to study consistently.

“In our Semester 2 which was during the Movement Control Order, we did face problems in our studies and we had to go for online classes and it was harder to ask teachers questions.

“So what we did to keep each other motivated was that we often had study groups and asked teachers questions online,” added Olivia, who is planning to undergo a Bachelor of Law degree course in UM.

Bong Sin Joo, another 4As achiever, said it was very important to work hard, discuss topics with friends and ask teachers questions as well as be very self-disciplined.

She had also applied for a place in UPU to undertake pharmacy and science related courses.