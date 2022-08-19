Encroachment: Vietnamese skipper fined RM600,000, crewmen RM60,000 in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 19): The captain of a Vietnamese fishing boat was fined RM600,000 while his 27 crewmen were each fined RM60,000 at the Sessions Court here yesterday after they pleaded guilty to encroaching into Malaysian waters in March this year.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman meted out the sentence on Nguyen Truong Phong, 32, and his crewmen, aged between 22 and 60, who were all charged under Section 16(3) of the Fisheries Act 1985, read together with subsection 24 of the Act and punishable under Section 25(a) of the Act.

Nguyen’s fine was in default of six months’ imprisonment, while his crewmen were in default of four months’ jail.

The offence was committed at about 107.7 nautical miles from Tanjung Sirik, Sarawak at around 11.30am on March 20.

They were charged with failing to identify themselves as well as their location and destination to an authorised official by radio, telex or facsimile in English or Bahasa Malaysia.

They were arrested by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) personnel who also seized various equipment and about 7,000 litres of diesel from the accused.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yong Ann Nee prosecuted while all of the accused were represented by lawyer Andin Linton.