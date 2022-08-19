Fatimah wants prompt action on citizenship applications

MIRI (Aug 19): Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has called on the Home Ministry to act promptly on citizenship applications of some 150 applicants from Sarawak.

Fatimah pointed out that these applicants are still waiting for news regarding their citizenship application from the Home Ministry.

“There are cases that have gone through our Special Committee and have also been forwarded to the Home Ministry.

“I would like again, to appeal for a prompt action on this matter,” she said.

When asked to comment on nine-year-old Jeanny Lianna Ating, the girl from Lawas who was finally granted Malaysian citizenship, Fatimah said she was very happy for Jeanny.

“Finally she gets her Malaysian citizenship. She will have access to education, health and welfare facilities and benefits that other Malaysian children enjoy,” she said.

Jeanny, who was previously stopped from going to school in Lawas because she was stateless, has been granted citizenship on Thursday (Aug 18).

The National Registration Department (JPN) has made the vital change in Jeanny’s new birth certificate to list her as a citizen. Previously, her old birth certificate listed Jeanny as a non-citizen.