Five stateless children from Lundu get citizenship documents

KUCHING (Aug 19): Two families with five stateless children from Lundu near here have received their birth certificates from the National Registration Department (NRD) today.

According to social activist Manjeet Kaur Sidhu, the children were still waiting for their identity card (IC), but their families had expressed their gratitude to the NRD office here for their efficiency in getting citizenship documents for the children whose education has been disrupted.

Manjeet said the first case involved a couple who were married ‘kampung style’ and later advised to register their marriage under the law when they were expecting their fourth child.

“They followed the advice and registered their marriage with NRD. Then their three school going children aged 17, 14 and nine years, became stateless and could not go to school.

“One should be in Form five, one in Form two and one in Primary Four. To me education is very important. No child should be deprived of this basic right,” she said.

She has been working on these cases the past four months including approaching schools to allow the children to stay in school on ‘budi bicara’ concept while she worked on their documents.

It involved the hassle of running around from getting a lawyer, court order, ‘adat istiadat’ for traditional marriage and the NRD amongst others to get all the paperwork required.

“The whole process was very tedious and should be simplified as many would just give up because it involves a lot of time, money and mental stress. To hire a lawyer is almost RM6,000 excluding documents and stuff,” she explained.

The other family involved a couple whose wife converted to Islam and later converted back to Bidayuh.

Before she converted back to Bidayuh, their two children had stateless status, but the issue had been resolved and their birth certificates had been changed from pink to green.

“One of their sons who was below 16 years got his birth certificate and IC immediately a few weeks earlier.

“However, their other son aged above 16 years would need the approval of the committee. We have just got the approval from the committee and he could collect his IC end of this month,” she informed.