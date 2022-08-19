Former Indonesian national shuttler Ardi Wiranata appointed Kuching Badminton Association coach

KUCHING (Aug 18): The Sarawak Sports Corporation recently appointed former Indonesian national shuttler Ardi Wiranata as the Kuching Badminton Association’s full time development coach, giving a big boost to its junior development programme.

Association president Dr Ong Kong Swee said Ardi has been tasked with develop new players and creating a bigger pool of talented grassroots players, not only for Kuching but also other divisions in Sarawak.

Ong and association secretary Johnny Ng briefed Ardi on the association’s masterplan and blueprint, as well as the success and achievement of grassroots development.

“Kuching BA has a good track record where it has produced many young talented and promising players in the past five years not only for Kuching but also for Sarawak and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

“I am confident that Ardi will really strengthen and build up the grassroots development of badminton further not only in Kuching but also the whole of Sarawak and also Malaysia,” he said.

Ong pledged to work very closely with SSC and all divisional associations in Sarawak to achieve the state’s vision of becoming a sports powerhouse.

“Ardi has a very good track record and is a very experienced badminton coach. He was involved in the identifying and training of a few of our national shuttlers, including those who are currently our top players in the country.

“While coaching for Kedah from 2010 to 2012, he succeeded in producing three players Lee Zii Jia, Oii Zee Heng, and Ong Wei Jian for the national junior team when they were aged 13,” he said.

From 2012 to 2019, Ardi was a coach with the Terengganu Sports School and Terengganu Sukma team coach for Sukma Pahang 2012, Sukma Sarawak 2016, and Sukma Perak 2018.

He also helped Terengganu to win its first badminton medal in Sukma at Sukma Perak in 2018 through Faiz Rozain, who bagged a bronze in the men’s singles.

Under his guidance, Wan Muhammad Arif Wan Junaidi joined the national team in the doubles category.

He has also coached in Indonesia (2009-2010), China (2017), and Qatar (2019-2020).