Ismail Sabri: Gov’t strives to help people face rising cost

SHAH ALAM (Aug 19): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has always strived to help the people face the rising cost of living and inflation.

After being tested by the pandemic, he said the world was now facing many new challenges including climate change, geopolitical tension and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The combination of all these factors is one of the reasons for the increase in the price of goods causing cost of living to rise,” he said when launching the Selangor Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour here today.

He said the government had implemented various short, medium and long-term strategies which involved the cooperation of all ministries, state governments, government agencies, non-governmental organisations and the entire members of Keluarga Malaysia.

“As a result, the country’s economic growth of 8.9 per cent for the second quarter of this year is the best in Southeast Asia,” he said. – Bernama