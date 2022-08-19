Woman fined RM5,000 for soliciting in Sibu

SIBU (Aug 19): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a woman RM5,000 in default four months in jail after she pleaded guilty to a charge of soliciting for prostitution.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar meted out the fine on Doris Ngady, 33, from Julau, for the charge under Section 372B of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to one year, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, Doris was arrested by police at a hotel room at Jalan Market around 2.15pm on Aug 17, 2022.

During an inspection, she was found to have in her possession items used for prostitution in the room.

In a separate courtroom, Magistrate Punitha Sivaraji fined Nayan Ajon, 52, from Kanowit, RM5,000 in default five months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to the same charge under Section 372B of the Penal Code.

According to the facts of the case, Nayan was arrested by police at a hotel room at Jalan Street around 3.15pm on Aug 17, 2022.

She was also found to have items for prostitution in her possession in the room.

Both Doris and Nayan did not pay the fines and will serve their respective jail terms.

DPP Muhamad Ali Hussain prosecuted both cases, while neither woman was represented by counsel.