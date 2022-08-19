Kelvin Yii: Upgrading of SK Jln Ong Tiang Swee auditorium completed

KUCHING (Aug 19): The expansion and upgrading of a multi-purpose auditorium at SK Jln Ong Tiang Swee here has been completed, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said the project, which cost RM107,300, was one of the projects under the constituency funded by his service centre.

“This is in line with our focus on investing in education to build a more conducive learning environment for our students,” he said in a statement.

Dr Yii said the primary school had asked for assistance to upgrade the school’s auditorium at the beginning of the year.

“The upgrading works included resurfacing, expanding the stage, upgrading the sound room, wiring and upgrades on the electrical system, installing fans, improving the gutters for better outflow and also building an additional awning,” he added.

He noted that the school hall underwent an expansion and upgrade last year in a project that was funded by his service centre, but carried out by a contractor appointed by the Sarawak Development Office (SDO).

“However, after the completion of the project, there were many defects and the quality of the project was not as good as expected. In particular, the lack of waterproof and leak-proof measures resulted in water leakage above the stage, and there were no windows in the two small rooms next to the stage.

“Both the school and myself were dissatisfied with the quality of the project at that time. My service centre later assisted the school in repairing the defective parts of the project such as improving waterproof and leak-proof measures, wiring and pulling electricity, as well as opening up the walls and installing windows in the room of the stage, to ensure that the whole project meets the quality standards required,” he said.

Dr Yii said the school’s multi-purpose auditorium was mainly used for student assemblies, event performances, banquets and sports such as handball, basketball and badminton.

“Now that the upgrading project has been completed, we hope that it will provide a more comfortable space for students to participate in activities in the future.”

He also said that through his service centre, a roof was installed connecting the corridor between the school’s office building and the auditorium.

“This is to shield teachers and students from the sun and rain in case of bad weather especially when students are waiting for their parents to pick them up.

“SK Jln Ong Tiang Swee used to be my alma mater. I am deeply honoured and grateful to my alma mater for giving me the opportunity to give back to the teachers and students here,” added Dr Yii.