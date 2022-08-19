Kolej Vokasional Betong team wins platinum award at Sarawak zone Tvet challenge

MIRI (Aug 19): A Kolej Vokasional (KV) Betong team has won the platinum award for the Sarawak Zone Level E-TVET Innovation Challenge 2022, which concluded today.

The team comprising Christian Marcus Hanns, Cafu Willington Imak Michael, and Moses Milton won for their innovation entitled ‘Multipurpose Creeper’.

They each received RM200, a trophy, medal, and an e-certificate.

The competition was organised by the KV Miri Innovation and Research Coordination Committee 2022 to promote innovativeness and creativity.

For the gold awards, the winning teams were from KV Miri (two teams), KV Betong, and KV Matang.

Teams from KV Kuching (two teams), KV Sibu, SM Teknik Sejingkat, and KV Bintulu won the silver awards.

Winning the bronze awards were teams from KV Bintulu (three teams), KV Matang, and KV Sibu.

A press release said the gold, silver, and bronze award winners received medals and e-certificates.

A ‘Special Award’ for the team with the most number of ‘likes’ on TikTok went to KV Miri for their innovation entitled ‘Kit Pembelajaran Langkah-langkah Penggunaan Gergaji Besi Berbantukan Teknologi Augmented Reality (AR)’.

The team received a plaque and certificate.

The competition took place virtually from Aug 1-19.

A total of 15 teams from vocational colleges and technical secondary schools in the state took part.

Among those present were KV Miri Quality Assurance head Thomas Undum; Kolej Komuniti Miri lecturer Roland Tsok Vui Liang; KV Miri Academic Support deputy director Kurniawati Illias; KV Miri Mechanical Technology Department head Ahmad Zaidi Bujang; and Institut Kemahiran Belia Negara Miri assistant vocational training officer Jeffery Anggai.