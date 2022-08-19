Man in Sibu loses RM24,000 to online car sale scam

SIBU (Aug 19): A 35-year-old man lodged a police report after he lost more than RM24,000 to a non-existent car sale in an online advertisement.

Sibu police chief ACP Zuklipli Suhaili said the victim came across the advertisement on Facebook on Aug 6, 2022 that offered to sell imported cars from Singapore.

He said the victim was interested to buy a Toyota Harrier which was advertised at a price of RM38,300 with an installment repayment period of up to five years.

“The victim then contacted the fraudster through the WhatsApp application and made five transactions to two bank accounts involving a total sum of RM24,532 for various payments such as Puspakom matters, road tax, insurance, shipping costs and so on.”

Zuklipli said when the victim was told to make another RM7,000 payment as entry charge for the car into Malaysia, he realised that he had been duped.

He then lodged the police report on Aug 18.

Zuklipli advised the public to be cautious before making any decision to purchase vehicles online.

He said it was always better to do a survey to check the prices of the car in the market or go directly to the selling company to view the car before purchasing.

“Do not easily believe the car sales advertisements that offer cheap prices or special prices and the people must be aware of the social media scams which are increasing daily.”

For queries, the public can contact the CCID Scam Response Centre on 03-26101559/03-26101599 or go to website http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my or follow Facebook page CyberCrimeAlertRMP.