Ministry addressing water leakage caused by construction works including Pan Borneo Highway

KUCHING (Aug 19): The Utility and Telecommunication Ministry is striving to address water leakage problems caused by ongoing construction works, including the Pan Borneo Highway project, said Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said some water leakage issues may be caused by contractors and sub-contractors, who unintentionally hit pipes laid underground when implementing their development projects.

“Road construction works including the Pan Borneo Highway (project) may cause water leakages, but this is being addressed by the various water agencies in collaboration with the relevant parties.

“We hope that it (water leakage) will not happen but at the same time, we know that road construction work has to carry on. What is important is collaboration among water agencies and other implementing agencies like the JKR (Public Works Department).

“We are working closely to solve the problem,” he told reporters after closing the Sarawak Water Supply Retreat 2022 today.

According to Julaihi, such water leakage problems did not happen on a daily basis.

“Such a problem is just temporary. When construction work is completed, there will not be much problem,” he said.

He pointed out that as the ministry and those involved in construction works had learned their lesson, pipes would be relocated before commencing projects.

“Relocation of pipes is important. They must relocate the pipe before going into the alignment part of the road. This is what has been agreed. We learn from our experience.”

Separately, he said the State Water Grid System is being implemented in southern Sarawak.

“We hope this Water Grid System will be implemented throughout Sarawak. This Water Grid System is not just to supply treated water, but also to enable raw water to be provided to all in Sarawak,” he said.

Julaihi stressed that the Sarawak government is serious about its ongoing efforts to supply treated water in all areas.

“Our efforts do not mean that we focus on one area. We target to supply treated water to the entire Sarawak. This is a great effort by the Sarawak government under the leadership of the Premier of Sarawak.

“We want to supply all the treated water to all the parts of Sarawak to every household. That’s our main agenda,” he added.