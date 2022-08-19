Motorcyclist dies after crash with car at Jalan Kota Samarahan-Asajaya

KUCHING (Aug 19): A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident at KM22 of Jalan Kota Samarahan-Asajaya near here this afternoon.

In a statement, Kota Samarahan police chief Supt Sudirman Kram said the young rider was identified as Muhammad Saifuddin Kamariah Abdullah, from Kampung Sadong Jaya.

“He was riding alone when an accident struck at around 1pm.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the motorcyclist appeared to be heading towards Kota Samarahan from Sadong Jaya when his machine collided with a car at that section of the road.

“The paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The car driver was unhurt,” said Sudirman.

The body was later sent to the Sarawak General Hospital’s mortuary.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.