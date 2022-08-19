Non-existent loan scam leaves Sibu woman RM35,000 poorer

SIBU (Aug 19): A woman’s bid to obtain a low-interest loan of RM10,000 from a company listed on the internet ended up leaving her RM35,000 poorer after it turned out to be a scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zuklipli Suhaili said the 42-year-old victim on Aug 9 came across an advertisement on a website that offered loans with interest rate of 3.88 per cent and monthly repayment of RM499.

She then contacted the number listed in the ad and applied for a loan of RM10,000, but was told to make an advance payment purportedly as a fee to process the loan.

“The victim then made 13 transactions to seven bank accounts involving a total of RM35,028.

“However, she decided to cancel the loan after being repeatedly harassed for more money, but was told she would have to pay another RM3,000,” Zulkipli said.

Realising she had fallen victim to a scam, the woman proceeded to lodge a police report.

“I want to remind the people not to fall for these supposed low-interest loans being advertised on social media. All loans that ask for advance payments are scams,” he said.

Zulkipli added the public can carry out checks with the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s Scam Response Centre by calling 03-26101559/03-26101599 or via http://semakmule.rmp.gov.