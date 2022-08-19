Over RM1 million worth of beer seized at Sepanggar Port

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 19): The State Customs Department seized several cartons of undeclared beer worth more than RM1 million from four containers at the Sepanggar Port recently.

Sabah Customs Assistant Director General Cheong Yu Min said the seizures were made after Customs offices spotted suspicious items inside four containers in four separate operations between August 11 and August 17.

“The first seizure on Aug 11, was made when Customs officers spotted suspicious items inside a container as it went through the scanner machine.

“After checking the contents of the container, Customs officers found 18,236 liters of undeclared beer worth RM284,139.95,” he said at a press conference at the Sepanggar Port here on Friday.

Cheong said the second raid was made on Aug 16 when Customs officers seized RM594,410.86 worth of beer from two containers.

The following day, on Aug 17, Customs officers once again seized 16,632 litres of beer worth RM257,862.53 from a container at the Sepangagr port, he said.

Cheong said the total value of the undeclared beer was RM1,136,413.04

He said investigation revealed that the manifest of all four containers listed other items to prevent detection by the authorities.

No arrest was made and the case is being investigated under Section 135 (a) of the Customs Act 1967, he said.