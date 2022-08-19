Petra Jaya woman fined RM10,000 for online gambling

KUCHING (Aug 19): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 28-year-old woman RM10,000 in default two months in jail after she pleaded guilty to an online gambling charge.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi imposed the sentence against Nur Hazimah Zainol, who hails from Petra Jaya.

Nur Hazimah was found online gambling with her mobile phone at a 24-hour convenience store here on July 22, 2022, around 5.50pm.

Based on the facts of the case, a police team from Padawan Criminal Investigation Department detained the accused during a raid on the store.

Items seized during the raid were a mobile phone that was hidden behind the cashier’s counter and RM49.

It was later confirmed by an expert that the seized mobile phone contained an online gambling application.

Nur Hazimah was charged under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a fine between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for every gaming machine seized, and also a jail term of up to five years upon conviction.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case, while Nur Hazimah was unrepresented by counsel.