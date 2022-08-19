Prerogative of CM to give PR

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 19): Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Datuk Dr Roland Chia, said that the Sabah government has the authority to give permanent resident (PR) status.

“It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister,” he told reporters.

Dr Roland said that the State government will consider the PR applications of applicants from the Indian community who have worked as civil servants and contributed to Sabah.

He said this at a dialogue with Sabah Indian community leaders on Friday.

Dr Roland added that the Chief Minister’s Department (CMD) received many PR applications annually but only a few were approved.

“But we will try to consider those who have contributed to Sabah,” he said.

Dr Roland was told that some applicants were still waiting for their PR status after 40 years of waiting.

To this, he urged the Indian community in Sabah to compile a report of their population in every district throughout Sabah and submit to him.

“I will submit it to the Chief Minister,” he said.

He also said that the application for PR in Sabah goes through very stringent checks and screening.

The dialogue was organised by the Coalition of Indian Community Associations in Sabah.

Its president, Datuk A. Nagaraju, claimed that there are 15,000 to 18,000 Indians living in Sabah presently.

“But we need to find out who among them are residing in Sabah and who are merely working in Sabah for a few years,” he said.

He added that they would be compiling the population data and the process would take around six months to complete.

Recently, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin also called on the state government to grant PR to West Malaysians and Sarawakians who have lived and worked in Sabah for more than 20 years.

Chin said many West Malaysians and Sarawakians have lived in Sabah for decades, some of whom have married Sabahans and have children who were born and raised here.

“These people have contributed significantly to our economy, especially in the construction, agriculture and food and beverage (F&B) sectors.

“They are also voters registered in Sabah who support the State Government, yet they have to renew their work pass annually for decades in order to live in Sabah legally,” he said when officiating at the LDP Sekong, Tanjong Papat, Sungai Sibuga and Karamunting joint divisional conference.