Saravanan: Savings scheme for foreign workers to ensure they return home after 10 years

KAJANG (Aug 19): The government plans to introduce a savings scheme for foreign workers in a move to address the problem of them not returning to their country of origin after the expiry of their 10-year temporary working visit pass (PLKS).

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the issue of foreign workers over-staying or refusing to return to their country of origin after their PLKS expired was because they did not have savings.

“So this saving scheme needs to be implemented so that they have savings and the condition will include the savings can only be withdrawn in their country of origin after 10 years. So, like it or not, they will have to return home to claim their savings,” he said.

He told this to reporters when met after said this to reporters after the programme “Diskusi Minda TV: Issue of Foreign Workers in Malaysia, What is the Solution?” organised by the National Council of Professors (MPN) here today.

However, Saravanan said the scheme may take time to be implemented as there were several matters that had to be looked into, including on the indicators of forced labour under the International Labour Organisation.

Another is on the ability of employers to meet the requirement, he added.

Meanwhile, he said that effective this September 1, the entry of foreign workers, including skilled workers, must be approved by the Department of Manpower.

Details on these new procedures will be announced next week after the Cabinet meeting, he said, adding that this followed amendments to the Employment Act 1955. – Bernama