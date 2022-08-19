Sarawakian Texas Lo in finals of IFMA Youth World Championships

KUCHING (Aug 19): Sarawakian Muay Thai fighter Texas Jeremy Lo has one more bout to fight before he can realise his dream of winning a gold medal in the 2022 IFMA Youth World Championships.

Winning through a first round knock out against his Malaysian compatriot Ethan Adam Azry yesterday, he will face Sarkhan Akberov in the final of the Junior 12 -13 Male Youth -48kg category.

“Texas was quite sure he could end the match fast. So he started the match strong with confidence and powerful attacks,” said his father Jeremy Lo, who is also one his coaches, after the match.

Texas is one of the three Sarawakians in the Malaysia national team A currently competing in the competition.

He was selected after winning gold medal during the National Youth Open Muaythai Championships 2022 in Kuantan last month.

The 2022 IFMA Youth World Championships is currently being held in Kuala Lumpur from Aug 9 to 20.