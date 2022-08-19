SEA Games silver medalist Mirabel Ting clinches another amateur win

KUCHING (Aug 19): Hanoi SEA Games silver medalist Mirabel Ting Ern Hui triumphed in the 30th Ladies Negeri Sembilan Amateur Open at Nilai Springs Golf and Country Club yesterday (Aug 18).

The in-form Mirabel clinched yet another amateur title with an impressive total score of 13-under-par 203 after rounds of 68, 68, and 67.

She finished a massive 12 shots ahead of first runner-up Foong Zi Yu, while Winnie Ng was third on 217, edging Ng Jing Xuen on countback.

“This win definitely will be the most memorable one for me. I learned a lot from this course and had so much fun this week and I can’t wait to be back next time,” the Mirian said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you to my parents for the support and encouragement back in Sarawak and thank you too to all the uncles and aunts, coaches and friends for the support.”

The Sukma-bound golfer has been very impressive this year, with back-to-back victories at the Singapore Amateur Open and Penang Amateur Open.

Meanwhile, in the Men’s Division, another Sukma player Anson Yeo Boon Xiang capped a strong finish of five-under par 211 (74-70-67) to finish second, edging Zia Izzuddeen Abdul Rashi (68-73-70) into third place on countback.

The winner was Marcus Lim from Perak who posted rounds of 70, 70, and 66 for a three-day total score of 10-under par 206.