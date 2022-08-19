Sentoria Borneo Land commits to completing Borneo Samariang Resort City project

KUCHING (Aug 19): Sentoria Borneo Land Sdn Bhd (SBLSB), the developer for Borneo Samariang Resort City (BSRC) project, has expressed their commitment to continue the said project until its completion, said the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government (MPHLG).

In a statement today, the ministry informed that the government is diligently facilitating the house purchasers and working with the interested parties on how best to help the affected house purchasers.

“Following MPHLG’s concerted efforts to intervene and facilitate SBLSB regarding the temporary freeze of their Housing Development Account (HDA), it is pleased to inform that the temporary freeze has been lifted by the bank.

“However, the bank insists on having the claims submitted by SBLSB to be meticulously reviewed by their appointed monitoring accountant. The release of the funds shall also be subject to certain conditions for the pre-release and the post-release of the HDA funds being complied with by SBLSB,” it said.

The ministry noted that it is very time-consuming to have been required to comply with the intricate processes, which has led to the delay in payment released by the bank to the sub-contractors.

“If the first batch of claims already took five months to be released by the bank, at this current rate, SBLSB would have to bear the high cost of operations incurred while having limited financial resources.

“As a result of the delay in payment, the sub-contractors have ceased work at site making the progress to be very unproductive. Some had also vacated the site due to non-payment. The contractors and suppliers are also requesting for higher rates for any construction works to be done or materials to be supplied with very stringent payment terms,” it said.

To address the issue of project delay, MPHLG pointed out that it is fair to say that most developers are experiencing the same impacts since the outbreak of Covid-19.

It said many are having difficulties with outsourcing manpower due to the limited supply and yet high demand in the construction industry.

“Not only that, SBLSB is also facing problems with certain end-financiers who request for house purchasers’ consent before releasing the sum of progress billings generated for the work done thus far,” it said.

The Sarawak government, through the ministry, has been conducting a series of engagements with SBLSB. The engagements also include several meetings with the representatives of the affected house purchasers, agencies and deputy ministers.

Recently, a meeting that was co-chaired by Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak (Public Health and Housing) Michael Tiang Ming Tee, and Deputy Minister for Utilities and Telecommunications (Utilities) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi had highlighted the issue on financial assistance provided to the affected house purchasers who are public servants to the State Financial Secretary’s Office (SFS), Borneo Housing Mortgage Finance Berhad (BHMFB) and Lembaga Pembiayaan Perumahan Sektor Awam (LPPSA).

Up until now, LPPSA and BHMFB have given a certain relaxation to the terms of loan repayment to house purchasers who are affected by the project delay. The affected house purchasers were given two moratoriums of six months each in 2020 and 2021.

LPPSA is offering three types of financial assistance to the affected house purchasers such as rescheduling of the monthly instalment for problematic/sick projects (for current project progress that is more than 80 per cent of completion), loan cancellation for abandoned/problematic/sick projects, and moratorium (for current project progress that is less than 80 per cent of completion).

SFS is still considering certain measures to address the matter regarding the loans.

The BSRC housing project commenced in 2018 involving over 1,000 houses in Phases 4, 5, and 7, as well as Spektra 1 and 2, and was supposed to have been completed in 2019.

In May, a group of house buyers at the stalled Phase 7 gathered at their half-completed units to host an Aidilfitri open house to highlight their plight, which caught the attention of the media and authorities.