SMK Sacred Heart Sibu twins aspire to follow in father’s footsteps

SIBU (Aug 19): Twins Emeline and Daphne Wong from SMK Sacred Heart here plan to follow in their father’s footsteps.

Emeline obtained 4As while her twin sister Daphne obtained 3As and 1A- in Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2021.

“I have applied to USM in Penang to pursue a degree in education inspired by my father Benedict,” Emeline told reporters when met at the results presentation ceremony in the school yesterday.

She attributed her good results to paying attention in class, regular revision and understanding instead of just memorizing without comprehending.

Daphne, the younger of the twins, is also eager to become a teacher and is applying to pursue her degree in UPSI.

Their father who works in Sibu District Education Office was on cloud nine.

“I am very delighted that my twins obtained excellent results in STPM 2021 for their hard work and the dedication from their teachers.”

Meanwhile, Nur Hafizah Adnan wished to become a lawyer or teacher. She has applied to both Universiti Malaya and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia to read law as well as USM to pursue a degree in education.

The 4As student never gives up when faced with difficulties, was attentive and took short notes during lessons.

SMK Sacred Heart boy Bryan Lim was the state’s top scorer with 5As while 26 students obtained 4As, 16 got 3As and 17 got 2As and the school achieved 100 per cent pass in STPM 2021.