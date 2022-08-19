Soo: Formation of Gagasan will not affect on-going talks on seat arrangement

KUCHING (Aug 19): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo claims that the formation of the Gagasan coalition by Aspirasi, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar) will not prejudice the on-going talks on seat arrangement between these three parties and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

“The five-party collaboration is still on-going. Whilst the talks are still proceeding, three of the five parties decided to take the initiative to consolidate their mutual understanding, without prejudicing the five-party collaboration,” Soo insisted.

Soo said she will be calling for a press conference on Monday to announce some of the seats that Aspirasi is eyeing to contest in the 15th general election (GE15).

On the formation of Gagasan, Soo said: “It’s work in progress. Gagasan does not stop with three parties. We welcome more Sarawak parties to come on board.”

When contacted, PBDSB president Bobby William also claimed forming Gagasan will not impact the five-party collaboration because they are separate matters.

“Collaboration of five parties is an electoral pact on seat allocation whereas Gagasan is a coalition to be formed by three parties. It is also a matter even to continue beyond election and offer itself as an alternative government in Sarawak,” said Bobby.

“Electoral pact among the five parties is just the merger of minds while Gagasan is a physical merger of three parties,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Sedar president Dato Othman Abdillah said he sees the two matters as being separate.

“The five parties’ electoral pact is specifically collaborating on seats allocation to allow candidates from any of the parties to contest one-on-one against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) whereas Gagasan is a formation of a coalition. They are two different entities,” he insisted.

Separately, presidents of PBS and PBK could not be reached for their take on the matter.

Pro-tem executive members of Gagasan held a press conference at a hotel here yesterday to announce their intention.