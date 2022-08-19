Two found dead at roadside in Tg Manis believed to have been electrocuted

SARIKEI (Aug 19): Two men were found dead at a site at Jalan Kampung Semalau, Tanjung Manis near here early today.

It is believed that the two had been electrocuted after a part of an excavator, which they were transporting on board an eight-wheeler lorry, struck the overhead power cable.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a distress call about the incident was received at 9.15am, after which firefighters from the Tanjung Manis station were rushed to the scene, located about 18km away.

Upon arrival, they saw that the cabin of the lorry was on fire and the two men were lying by the roadside.

“The firefighters proceeded to put out the fire.

“The paramedics, upon checking, pronounced the two men dead on site.

“It took the firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames, and the operation ended at 10.58am after they were satisfied that the situation was totally under control,” said Bomba in a statement.

It also said one of the men was identified as Hii Sieh King, 61, the lorry driver, and the other was an Indonesian who was the attendant.

“The cause of fire and the deaths have not been ascertained,” said Bomba, adding that police and Sarawak Energy Bhd are conducting the investigation.