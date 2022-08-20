262 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah, infectivity rate at 11.71 pct

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 20): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases today dropped to 262 compared to yesterday’s 272.

The state’s Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the new cases today were out of 2,443 samples tested.

Because the samples tested for today’s new cases were lower than yesterday’s 2,678 samples, the infectivity rate increased to 11.71 per cent, higher than yesterday’s 10.60 per cent.

For today’s new cases, he said Kota Kinabalu recorded 32 new infections, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state capital to 103.

Lahad Datu saw a drastic reduction in infections when it recorded only two new cases today compared to 16 yesterday.

Most of the cases reported today are in categories 1 and 2 with two cases in category 3 and three cases in category 4.