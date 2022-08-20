3,158 books from UK for schools in Tenom

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 20): A total of 3,158 books from the United Kingdom will be distributed to schools in Tenom.

The books were collected by the Sabah English Aspiration Society (SEAS), an association focusing on promoting English proficiency among students in the interior of Sabah.

SEAS President Dr Zainab Kassim said the books collected were only one-third of their target, and it is an on-going project.

“It is estimated that 150,000 books have been brought into Sabah since this program was launched in 2017.

“Most of these books are donations from benefactors in the United Kingdom while the rest are from Kuala Lumpur. The objective of this program is to promote the culture of reading and increase knowledge,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

SEAS focuses on promoting English proficiency among students in the interior of Sabah.

Its activities include English camps, public speaking competitions, communication competency challenges, workshops for teachers and parents, a series of motivational programs and others.

SEAS management and activities are based in the English Corner building in Membakut.