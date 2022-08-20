Abang Johari: S’wak approves RM79 mln to resolve Simunjan erosion problems

KUCHING (Aug 20): Sarawak has approved an allocation of RM79 million to do comprehensive works to resolve erosion problems in Simunjan, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the works would be carried out in three phases under the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA), with the first phase to commence in six months’ time.

“I have asked the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to look into building a more solid and effective retaining wall so that the structure would not easily collapse.

“Besides the waterfront upgrade, a river will be channelled into Simunjan with a lake to retain the water during high tide, and recede during low tide, so that there would be less pressure on the retaining wall,” he said in his speech prior to officiating at the opening of Simunjan Esplanade today.

He added that the retaining wall project at Kampung Sageng would be included under DID works, covering total costs of around RM100 million.

Meanwhile on the water supply woes in the area, Abang Johari said two pipes would be connected to Simunjan, one from Samarahan and the other from Serian, to ensure constant and sufficient water supply.

“Hopefully by 2030, Simunjan and Gedong would no longer face water issues,” he said.

On other development matters, Abang Johari said a new district office complete with staff quarters would be built, and an affordable housing scheme would be implemented.

“The infrastructure in Simunjan would be improved and upgraded, as this is what we have planned for the district, as well as the neighbouring Gedong,” he added.

Also present were federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia and Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, state Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications and Sebuyau assemblyman Datuk Julaihi Narawi, and also Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris.