Abd Karim: Taekwondo should not be excluded from Sukma

KUCHING (Aug 20): Taekwondo should be contested in every Malaysia Games (Sukma), opined Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He expressed disappointment that taekwondo, despite being an Olympics event, has been dropped from this year’s Sukma to be held in Kuala Lumpur in September.

“Taekwondo should not be dropped from the Games — the sport is loved by many athletes.

“Why it was dropped, I am not sure. But this is politics in Malaysian sports,” he told reporters after officiating the Premier of Sarawak International Taekwondo (WTF) Championship at the Indoor Stadium here today.

Abdul Karim admitted the exclusion of taekwondo from this year’s Sukma was something he was not happy with.

He speculated the sport was dropped from this year’s Games because for the last three Sukma, Sarawak had been doing very well in taekwondo.

“We have been delivering many gold medals over the last three Sukma.

“Because of that, the organiser probably felt they do not want the sport to be contested otherwise Sarawak will sweep the gold medals again,” he said.

He stressed Sukma should be separated from politics, lamenting that there had been so much politicking in sports and wants his federal counterpart to look into the matter seriously.

He believed there should be no politics in the national sports development agenda.

“Personally, I think Malaysian sports are full of politics — just like Malaysian politics now — which is in a mess,” he said.

Meanwhile, he commended the Sarawak Taekwondo Association for successfully hosting the WTF Championship, which attracted about 700 athletes and officials from 14 countries.

He assured his ministry and the state government would always support an event like this.

Earlier in his welcoming address, association president Azizul Annuar Adenan thanked all participants, officials and referees who came from far away and ‘transited’ through a few countries to reach Sarawak and support the event.

“You have shown us all the power of taekwondo in uniting the world.

“By competing in friendship and respect, by living in harmony under one roof in the WTF family, you are sending a powerful message of peace to all of us — together we can go further. Together, we can aim higher. United in our diversity, we are stronger,” he said.

Azizul hoped the tournament would keep providing everyone an excellent opportunity to exchange experiences in competition skills, strengthen friendship and broaden cooperation among all participants.