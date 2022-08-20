Anti-govt youth movement plans nationwide campaign after today’s street rally scrapped

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 20): The anti-government movement called Gerakan Tolak #KerajaanGagal initially slated to organise a street rally today has cancelled the event, announcing that it will take its campaign to rural areas and East Malaysia.

Spokesman for the movement Muhammad Syahmi Shamsudin said it decided against another protest in front of Sogo like last week since there is a need to raise awareness with the public outside Kuala Lumpur.

“We feel we can’t do the same campaign or protests like before and this issue is so big that holding events in the city may not have the desired effect,” he said in a press conference here.

“This government under Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has failed the people miserably especially the MPs from Umno and Barisan Nasional. We have the littoral combat ship scandal, Tan Sri Azam Baki’s shares issue, personal data breach by MySejahtera, lack of facilities for the handicapped and failing public transportation as well as the news that the police are operating a troll farm.

“Not only that, we the students and protesters have been harassed, bullied and intimidated by the police for raising these issues. Hence we must be brave and strong in our convictions and we decided to take this show on the road so everyone will know how Ismail Sabri’s government has failed us miserably,” he added.

Initially, a protest was planned in front of Sogo Mall in Kuala Lumpur at 2pm today but yesterday night plans were changed to a press conference and a gathering opposite the University of Malaya.

Malaysia United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) co-founder Amir Abdul Hadi who is one of the participants in this campaign said he and his colleagues have been harrased by the police even though they have the right to gather peacefully.

He said despite all that he and his colleagues will ramp up their movement with speeches, meet-and-greets, forums that will highlight what it called the poor performance of the government.

“This way the public can have an avenue to vent their frustrations. It’ll help us as well with gathering information. So I will say here bravely and without fear that we are very serious with this movement and come what may we are committed to see it through,” he added. – Malay Mail