Application for Rimbunan Hijau Foundation 2022 scholarship now opens

SIBU (Aug 20): Rimbunan Hijau Foundation is now opening the application to its annual scholarship, which has already benefitted 584 students.

The foundation was established in 1982 with the objective of providing financial assistance for the needy and most deserving students, irrespective of race, religion and creed, so as to enable them to pursue higher education at institutions or universities.

“We all recognise that higher education is vital, and is the most direct path to success in a person’s future career.

“We aim to help alleviate the financial hardship faced by children from low-income families.

“To date, our foundation’s scholarship has already benefited more than 584 students.

“As normal, the priority would be given to students from low-income families who have achieved with good results in the public examinations, namely the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), or their equivalent, and have gained admittance to any recognised institution or university and,” said the foundation in a press statement yesterday.

The foundation’s board of trustees is led by chairman Tan Sri Datuk Sir Tiong Hiew King. Other members are its secretary Wong Pek Ngiik, Datuk Tiong Thai King, Tiong Kiong King, Charles Tiong Yong Lik, Chai Tian Yew, and Judy Wong.

The application forms for the 2022 scholarship can be obtained from the secretary of the foundation at the address Menara Rimbunan Hijau, 101 Pusat Suria Permata, Jalan Upper Lanang, 96000, Sibu.

Alternatively, the forms can also be downloaded via www.rhg.com.my.

The closing date for submission of the completed forms is this Sept 15. Any application received after the deadline would not be accepted.

For more information, send emails to doreentingsm@rhgrp.com.my, or mytie@rhgrp.com.my, or call 084-216155.