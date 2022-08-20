Bung Mokhtar wants cops to investigate wrong Sabah landmark in Google Maps

KINABATANGAN (Aug 20): Sabah deputy chief minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin wants police to carry out a thorough investigation into recent reports that Sabahan landmarks on Google Maps have been placed under the Philippines sovereignty.

Bung Moktar said such an act was unhealthy and unethical because it can confuse the public throughout the world about the status of such destinations and locations.

“Such an act will raise doubts among tourists and local community who intend to travel to such places. For example, if a foreigner intends to go to Sandakan and decides to search the destination on Google Map, it will show that Sandakan is in the Philippines,” he told reporters after launching a Sabah Land Development Board (SLDB) programme with settlers, here today.

It was earlier reported that landmarks like Sandakan Airport (changed to “Sandakan Airport of the Philippines), Tawau Tanjung Market, and the Tangkulap Forest Reserve (changed to “The Philippine Republic Tangkulap Forest Reserve).

However, today the application had changed the status to reflect the correct names and sovereign ownership, thus dropping the ‘Philippines’ .

Though changes have been made, Bung Moktar urged the police to nab those who were responsible for such an irresponsible act.

Meanwhile, speaking of the programme, Bung Moktar said SLDB was an important government agency that is involved in the development of agriculture so as to ensure food safety and security in Sabah.

“The SLDB has planned and executed various initiatives and programmes for the settlers to develop their land for agriculture purposes,” he said.

Bung Moktar who is also the Kinabatangan Member of Parliament, hoped settlers under the SLDB flagship can develop their land to produce agricultural products that can benefit both the agency and the settlers.

“Though this development is in rural areas, we need to adopt the urban mentality so that we can move forward and raise the standard of living as well as eradicate poverty,” he said. – Bernama