Charitable body helps Lundu siblings get citizenship documents

KUCHING (Aug 20): Siblings Illa and Ivy Willy are waiting excitedly for their citizenship documents from the National Registration Department (NRD) here, thanks to Pertubuhan Pembangunan Insan Sarawak (PPIS).

When met outside the gated area of NRD building yesterday, Illa, 17, who dreams of becoming a doctor expressed her gratitude to PPIS, particularly its president Manjeet Kaur Sidhu for helping them get citizenship documents.

“I was sad as I couldn’t go to school like other people. With citizenship I would be able to. I am happy and grateful to PPIS for helping me and my sister,” she said.

Her younger sister Ivy, 14, said she couldn’t wait to get her citizenship documents so she could go back to school and see her friends.

“I have not been to school for more than a year because I didn’t have a birth certificate and identification card. I was very sad at not being able to go to school to fulfill my dream of becoming a teacher,” she said

Earlier, the PPIS president helped them to clarify their stateless issue with the state NRD office here with supporting documents.

Manjeet told reporters there were a lot of hurdles but they never gave up and managed to solve all issues. She had submitted all documents and paperwork required to support their application.

“They said it should not be a problem… I will check again later and make sure I get all the legal documents for them by today (yesterday).

“Today we are at NRD converting the stateless issue into citizenship. Their application is being processed now in NRD.

“We would like to thank all relevant officers for expediting the whole process to a quick one day,” added Manjeet.