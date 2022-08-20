Dr Annuar: Al-Qadim Mosque could be first in Sibu to digitalise teaching, learning of Al-Quran

SIBU (Aug 20): The 180-year-old Al-Qadim Mosque could be the first mosque in Sibu to adopt digitalised teaching and learning of the Al-Quran, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Sibu Muslim Welfare Trust Board (Lakis) chairman revealed this initiative was still at the planning stage.

He added the digitalisation of teaching and learning the Al-Quran is key in attracting the interest of the younger generations of Muslims in learning the holy book.

“Over the past couple of days, I have done research on the internet and found there are teaching and learning of the Al-Quran being done online.

“I think we have to move along that direction to be in tandem with the digital era and attract the younger generation of Muslims to learn it. Therefore, I hope the Al-Qadim Mosque will be the first mosque in Sibu to maximise the use of IT for teaching and learning the Al-Quran,” he said.

Dr Annuar was speaking to reporters after closing the Sibu Division Tilawah Al-Quran at Darul Amilin Mosque at the Permai housing estate here on Friday night.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I pointed out there was a need to move in tandem with the digitalised world otherwise the younger generation may perceive there is no progress in development on teaching and learning methods of the Al-Quran.

For a start, he suggested the establishment of an Al-Quran Academy in the mosque.

“This is in addition to the existing Al-Quran Academy in An-Nur Mosque. The one in Al-Qadim Mosque, however, will be more IT-oriented and will look into teaching and learning the Al-Quran on a digital platform,” he said.

Speaking on the event, the Nangka assemblyman said it was to select representatives in representing the division for the state-level Tilawah Al-Quran.

“I have been told the state-level Tilawah Al-Quran is expected to be held early next year,” he said.

During the event, Abdul Khalik Hasbullah was adjudged the best Qari while Zaubidah Abta the best Qariah.