Even sharing SPM results online can make you a target for info thieves, govt’s personal data agency chief warns

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 20): Malaysians have to be more vigilant about everything they share online on social media channels as scammers will take advantage of the smallest chance to steal their personal information, a government watchdog on personal data protection said.

Director of the Personal Data Protection Department Mazmalek Mohamad said there are syndicates with overseas brokers who have been offering cash in return for anyone’s personal information and data, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

He said investigations show that these brokers are operating overseas, based on the internet protocols his department found, which makes it hard to apprehend them

“Take for example a private higher learning institution (IPTS) that wants 1,000 student names. They can access these public servers and from there they could, for example, recruit 20 students,” he was quoted as saying.“

In fact last month we received complaints from the public that they had received recruitment messages from IPTS after the SPM results came out. This happens when the parent uploads the child’s results online.

“We want to share in their joy but at the same time there are parties that would steal the IC number in the result sheet and sell it to whomever needs it. Even those who didn’t apply for any further studies are receiving these messages,” he was quoted as saying.

He cautioned that Section 130 of the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 makes the unlawful collection, disclosure or sale of personal data a crime that is punishable with jail up to three years, a fine of RM500,000 or both.

Mazmalek urged the public to read and understand the terms and conditions before agreeing to provide their personal information to anyone.

He also reminded them that personal information shared through Whatsapp and Telegram can also be exposed especially if you don’t know who are in those groups.

“There could be scammers in these groups who join just to get your phone number to trick you,” he was quoted as saying.

To prevent a data breach, Mazmalek advised against using public Wi-fi or downloading any apps that look suspicious to avoid phishing.

He said the majority of personal information thefts happen through online purchases and online banking transactions.

He previously disclosed there have been 3,699 reports of personal data breach in Malaysia since 2017. — Malay Mail