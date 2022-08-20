Gallery highlighting past Sarawakian athletes to be established in Sports Village

KUCHING (Aug 20): A gallery will be established at the Sarawak Sports Village in Petra Jaya here to exhibit photos and achievements of the great Sarawakian athletes of yesteryears.

In saying this, Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the state government always acknowledges the contributions of the great sportsmen of the state.

For that reason, they want to establish a gallery where photos and documented achievements of those athletes who have brought pride to the country and state in world sports will be displayed.

“We are still building our Sports Village now and I believe we can put a gallery there to display the past sports champions in Sarawak, or (those) who have brought pride to Sarawak at both the international and national level.

“This is so the new athletes and youths can see their success and get inspired by them,” he told reporters after officiating the Premier Sarawak International Taekwondo (WTF) Championship at the Indoor Stadium here today.

He was responding when asked to comment on public suggestions that the state government should also set up a gallery for athletes of yesteryears in the Borneo Cultures Museum.

Abdul Karim said the museum was built to showcase the various cultures of Sarawak, which has so many ethnicities.

He said the proposed gallery at the Sports Village would more or less be similar to the museum but mainly to exhibit the successful Sarawakian athletes of the past.

“We have got several great athletes of yesteryears and their legacy should be portrayed to the younger ones,” he said.

Abdul Karim said the Sports Village in the Sarawak Sports Complex is said to be the biggest in Malaysia and will house athletes from other parts of Sarawak who have to undergo intensive training.

He said it would be like a ‘luxurious hotel’ as the state government wants the athletes to be well looked-after.

Aside from that, they are going to build a High Performance Sports Centre next to the village.

“It’s like Bukit Jalil — we want to have our own centre to further develop and train our athletes to the highest level.

“Sometimes, we can’t wait for Kuala Lumpur. Not that I want to criticise, but sometimes there are too many politics in the development of sports. Our athletes who were sent to Bukit Jalil sometimes complained to us they were not taken care of because they are not fluent in Bahasa Malaysia.

“Things like that shouldn’t happen. If we want our athletes to excel, train them properly. Don’t look at because you are from Terengganu, you take care of athletes from Terengganu only or if you are from Pahang, you take care of Pahang athletes only — that is not how we should look after our athletes,” he said.

Abdul Karim said the sports village is almost complete but the centre is still at the design stage but will be built soon as it has been approved by the state government.

“We built the high performance centre because we want sports scientists of high calibre to train and prepare our athletes. All of these developments are funded by the state government — we can’t wait for the federal government. If you wait for them, it will still not come even after 20 or 30 years,” he said, adding budget was not a problem as Sarawak has a government which is supportive of building up its athletes and youths.