Have a clear definition on 100 pct water supply coverage, S’wak water agencies told

DAMAI (Aug 20): Various water agencies in Sarawak are urged to come up with a clear definition on 100 per cent water supply coverage to fend off criticism.

Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said it is the Sarawak government’s target to achieve 100 per cent water supply coverage in the state, but some quarters had hit out at such target.

Presently, there are four water agencies in Sarawak. They are Kuching Water Board, Sibu Water Board, LAKU Management Sdn Bhd and State Rural Water Supply Department.

“There are people criticising our achievement percentage and in terms of achievement, it is rather hard to say since there are always new development areas.

“This is why we need to define the 100 per cent achievement so that those who have criticised can grasp the definition of 100 per cent achievement.

“We also need to clarify it to the public,” he said when closing the Sarawak Water Supply Retreat 2022 held at the Damai Beach Resort here yesterday.

Some 140 delegates from the four water agencies attended the three-day retreat themed ‘Towards Resilient Water Supply and Embracing Digital Technology’ hosted by the Kuching Water Board.

Julaihi said his ministry would require a bigger funding to solve water supply problems in Sarawak, so as to achieve the objectives under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

He said addressing water supply issues included implementing the State Water Grid System to provide Sarawakians with treated water.

“Not only do we target to supply treated water to all in Sarawak but we also have to take care of our water catchment areas.”

He added that all water catchment areas across the state must be properly guarded so that the raw water intake will not be affected.

Julaihi also called upon all water agencies to be responsive to water supply problems happening on the ground.

He said more and more people these days became aware that water leakage problems may not be caused by the water agencies, but they still hoped for solutions to be done quickly.

“We are duty-bound to provide the best solution to the public. If water supply problems are not properly handled, it will give a very bad impression to the public.

“With the use of social media today, some people may take the opportunity to criticise, if we do not find solutions to problems on the ground,” he said.

He added that all the water agencies should go all-out to find lasting solutions to solve water supply issues.