Let us unite as Sabahans, Jeffrey tells political leaders

TAWAU (Aug 20): The current political turmoil in Malaya should not serve as a model for how Sabah political parties should treat their allies.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that whatever is going on in Malaya between Umno and parties in the Perikatan Nasional (PN), should stay there.

“I hope that we will be able to collaborate with each other in Sabah. If we do not allow such confusion and uncertainty to also happen here, I believe we will be able to win many seats without jeopardising the good relations we already have.

“I implore our political leaders to think as Sabahans. We must not allow the ‘disease’ in Malaya to infect us. Our leaders must be united and work together,” he said.

Jeffrey said this to reporters after launching the 65th anniversary of the Quion Hill Agriculture Research Station here on Saturday.

In response to questions about STAR’s political influence in Sabah’s east coast, he said that the party’s divisional chiefs are working hard to introduce the party and its ideology to the voters here.

“We don’t know when the general election will be held, but STAR together with other parties in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) are already preparing for it.

“For STAR, if we believe we have a chance to win here, we will, of course, ask to challenge for a seat. However, it is entirely dependent on how appealing the party is to the voters.

“That is why we must ensure the voters are informed about us so we can persuade them that we are their best option for them and their future,” he said.