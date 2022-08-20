Man dies after car crashes at Jalan Bako

KUCHING (Aug 20): A man had succumbed to his injuries after he was involved in a road accident at Jalan Bako here this morning.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the man was identified as 30-year-old Mohd Anuar Sabrey.

It was believed that the vehicle driven by Mohd Anuar had lost control before crashing at around 2.25am.

Ahsmon said Mohd Anuar suffered serious injuries following the crash before succumbing to it at the scene.

His body has been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Medical Forensic Department for further action.

Ahsmon said the case is currently investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.