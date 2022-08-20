Man in Sibu loses RM10,000 to Macau scam

SIBU (Aug 20): A 45-year-old man here lodged a police report after he lost about RM10,000 to a Macau scam.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the victim received a phone call on Aug 12 from the fraudster who introduced himself as an officer from Bank Negara Kuala Lumpur.

He said the fraudster informed the victim he owed arrears of bank credit card usage, but the victim denied he had ever applied for a credit card from the bank concerned.

However, he said the line was then connected to ‘Bank Negara’ and the bank requested his banking information on the pretext they would conduct an investigation into the matter.

“Believing the call was genuine, he proceeded to provide his bank information including the username, password and TAC number,” Zulkipli said in a statement.

The following day, the victim checked his account and discovered two transactions amounting to RM9,976 had been transferred to an unidentified account — which was when he realised the call was from a scammer.

Zulkipli advised the public to be alert at all times and not to be easily deceived by scammers’ tricks.

“Do not panic and follow the instructions given by the caller without first checking and contacting the police or related financial institutions,” he said.

He also advised the public to avoid answering calls asking for personal information, especially involving bank accounts.

For further inquiries, the public can contact the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559 or upload an application at http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my or follow their Facebook page at CyberCrimeAlertRMP.